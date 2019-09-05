<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Lagos State House of Assembly has expressed displeasure at the release of the 123 cyclists recently arrested by security agencies.

Sanai Agunbiade representing Ikorodu 1 raised this under matter of urgent public importance.

In his submission, Sanai said nobody knew the intention of those who came in with motorcycles from their town, saying their invasion was a threat to the security of Lagos State and expressed the need to ‘take a look on the northerners who sneak in the night.’

The lawmakers took turns to condemn the influx of trucks carrying young men from the North and their motorcycles into the state and called on the Commissioner of Police to ensure adequate security of lives and properties.

The House also called on the National Assembly to review the constitution in order to accommodate state police and also reiterated the need for a special status for the state.

Tunde Braimoh representing Kosofe 2, tasked Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to enhance traffic laws to caution the people who want to act contrary to the law.

In his view, Fatai Mojeed representing Ibeju Lekki 1 said there was a need to involve Vehicle Inspection Service (VIS) to commence the inspection of motorcycles that were not registered.

Abiodun Tobun said that the 123 northerners arrested and released should have been sent back with their motorcycles, saying their release was not good enough.

“They are here to constitute nuisance because they have no value to add to the development of the state,” he said.

The Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, who supported his colleagues, added that the budget of the state was no longer enough to cater to the people.

“The law that permits movement of people also gives power to the state to direct its affairs. Those who come in must abide by the rules and regulations. The Commissioner of Police shouldn’t have handled over the 123 people to immigration for proper identification before their release.

“This is the more reason why Lagos needs special status with state police to secure lives of the people,” he said.

The House then charged Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to empower the neighbourhood safety corps to ensure security in the state.