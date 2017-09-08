Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State says President Muhammadu Buhari appointed Aisha Alhassan as a minister despite complaints by the leadership of the All Progressives Congress.

El-Rufai lambasted the Minister of Women Affairs for being disloyal to the President, adding that she was never a Buhari supporter but a loyalist of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar.

The governor said this while speaking with State House Correspondents at the Villa on Friday.

El-Rufai said Alhassan did not also vote for Buhari during the APC presidential primary.

He advised Nigerians not to be surprised or shocked at her outburst.

He, however, said her retention or otherwise as a cabinet minister should be at the discretion of the President.