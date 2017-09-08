Segun Oni, deputy national chairman (south) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says he was not a party to the “looting of funds” under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) administration, where he served as governor.

Oni, who governed Ekiti between 2007 and 2010, said the damage the PDP caused the economy is “horrendous and worst than one can imagine”.

He added that the looting of the country’s treasury was also responsible for the inability of many states to pay salaries in spite of the bail-out funds and other interventions from President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to him, the good intentions of Buhari is to ensure that all workers at the three tiers of government are paid regularly.

He was speaking with journalists at the Makurdi airport, Benue state.

“These people (PDP) actually did a horrendous damage to the economy of this country, worst than you can imagine,” Oni said.

“As they were stealing the town dry, first there will be money available to throw down so that people can succumb.

“Although, I was a former PDP member, I was not part of the looting.”

He said the APC and the president would address “at the appropriate time”, the endorsement of former Vice-President Abubakar Atiku by Aisha Alhassan, minister of woman affairs.

“I am surprised that it happened in the first instance, but that is for the president and the party to talk about it at the appropriate time,” he said.