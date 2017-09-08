A chieftain of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta state, Sunny Onuesoke, has appealed to former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, Senate President, Bukola Saraki and ex-Senator Florence Ita-Giwa to return to the fold of the former ruling party.

Onuesoke, a former governorship aspirant in Delta State, predicated his call on the fact that Abubakar and Saraki were, “founding fathers,” who worked “assiduously to make PDP the biggest party in Africa.”

Speaking in Warri area of the state, Onuesoke also noted that the current structure of the party is capable of accommodating everyone.

He said, “Atiku, Saraki and other founding fathers of our great Party worked assiduously hard to position the party and make it the biggest political party in Africa.

“The new rebranded PDP is wide enough to accommodate everybody. I’m happy former Governor Ladoja of Oyo State is back to the party. Others like Atiku, Senate President Bukola Saraki, Ita-Giwa, should consider and take that bold decision too.

“The leadership of the Party is working round the clock to woo more members to its fold. We wont relent in our membership drive until all those that left the Party prior to the 2015 general elections are brought back.

“In life every man needs a decision to change his destiny. PDP has taken this decision of wooing back our members, come 2019, we will take what rightly belongs to us. APC is living on borrowed members. 80% of those in APC today are members of our great party.”