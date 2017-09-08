Senator representing Ekiti South Senatorial District, Biodun Olujimi, has said that Governor Ayodele Fayose’s endorsement of his deputy, Kolapo Olusola, for the 2018 election is a charade which will not stand the test of time.

Senator Olujimi, in a chat with Channels TV, stressed that the governor’s action can destroy the PDP in the state.

“The party has a constitution and it must be followed. I will describe yesterday’s adoption by some members of our party as a child’s play. We shall all contest in the 2018 governorship election in Ekiti State,” Senator Olujimi said.

“The leadership of our party will look in to this development to avoid more problems in the state.”