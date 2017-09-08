The executive committees of Local Government and Ward chapters of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Okpe Local Government Area of Delta State, yesterday, tasked the state Police Command to unravel those behind the murder of the PDP Ward 4 Chairman in the area, Mr. Felix Okugbeni.

They said in statement at the residence of the deceased in Agbarho that “Okugbeni was last week assassinated by gunmen at his residence in Ughwagba community, Okpe, few hours after the council chairmanship aspirant paid the ward executives a courtesy visit over his election ambition. We, hereby, charge the Police to unravel those behind the incident and bring them to book.”

The committees described the deceased as a peace-loving gentleman, who had shown tremendous commitment to the activities of the party, adding “we will not leave any stone unturned to fish out his killers whether or not the death is political.”

This is just as the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights, CDHR, Delta State chapter, yesterday, asked President Muhammad Buhari to, as a matter of urgency, suspend the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, to give way for a proper investigation into the bribery allegations levelled against him by Senator Isah Misau (Bauchi Central).

CDHR, in a statement by its Chairman, Kehinde Taiga, said: “It is important that the Presidency should do the needful on this allegation and put the IG on suspension to make way for proper investigation on the matter.”

Accusing the Federal Government of silence on the issues, CDHR Chairman said: “I believe that if we are to continue our fight against corruption as a nation, it is important that the Federal Government take allegations like this seriously.”