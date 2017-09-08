The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, on Thursday declared that the decision as to whether to seek a second term in office or not is for President Muhammadu Buhari to decide, adding that the President will make his intention known at the appropriate time.

The Minister of Women Affairs, Aisha Alhassan, recently disclosed that Buhari had before the 2015 election, told the leadership of the APC that he was only going to run for a single term to clean up the mess of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

“In 2014/2015 he said he was going to run for only one time to clean up the mess that the (previous) PDP government did in Nigeria. And I took him for his word that he is not contesting in 2019,” the ex-APC official said, adding that she would resign as minister once Buhari declares for second term.

- Advertisement -

But addressing newsmen in Benin, the Edo state capital, Oyegun said, “The decision, whether our President will run for a second term, is a decision only President Buhari can make, and he will make it at the proper time. At the proper time, he will decide, and at the proper time, the APC will decide and the public will know.”

“For now, he (Buhari) still has nearly two years of painful, strenuous reconstruction of the Nigerian economy and all the other promises he made both in anti-corruption and on security is still serious work in progress.”

The APC national chairman further pointed out that one of the greatest achievements of the Buhari-led administration was bringing Nigeria out of recession as recently declared by the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, assuring that more progress would be recorded before the 2019 presidential election.

On the threat by the opposition PDP to reclaim power from the APC in 2019, he said, “They are allowed to continue on their dreams, they are just coming out from intensive care unit. So they need a lot of nurturing, so this is good for their ego.”