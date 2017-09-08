The Peoples Democratic Party has been asked to stop sending former governors, who have mismanaged the resources of their states, to the Senate.

The National Christian Elders Forum, which made the call in Abuja on Thursday, said it was unfortunate that former governors, who looted their state treasuries, were the ones making laws for the nation.

The Forum, which was led by its Chairman, Chief Solomon Asemota (SAN), made the call while paying a courtesy call on the national leadership of the PDP at the party’s National Headquarters in Abuja.

Asemota, who spoke on behalf of the group, regretted that political parties operated as a mere parastatal of the government.

The senior advocate stated that Nigeria was ripe for political parties that were driven by qualitative political ideology, manifesto, high moral standard, leadership by men and women of proven integrity and good reputation and a clear programme of action that would build the country.

Asemota added, “It is very sad that governors, who have mismanaged their states and looted the states treasury dry, now find retirement space in the National Assembly.

“Why can we not have political parties that will say ‘no’ to such wasteful managers of state resources?

“Why do political parties keep recycling for the country discredited and outrightly incompetent persons as leaders of the country?

“Why do incompetent and wasteful individuals, who mismanaged the commonwealth of the people, still find abode in political parties as power brokers?”

He recalled the recent quit notice to Igbo living in the northern part of the country by Arewa youths.

Asemota said what was more unfortunate was the information that the governors of the region announced that the quit notice had been suspended.

This, he said, implied that it could resume at a later date.

He said, “If governors are now seen to condone such unlawful and ill-motivated statements, then how shall the youth be contained?

“We wish to stress that the conduct of these governors is subversive of their oath of office wherein they swore to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the law.”

He warned that the youth might soon take laws into the hands if the leaders don’t change their ways.