Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, says his principal, President Muhammadu Buhari is not a politician.

He also noted that Buhari is fit and healthier than many young Nigerians.

Shehu stated these in an article released on Thursday titled ‘A President’s 32’ TV’.

It reads in part: “President Muhammed Buhari has been known to be a disciplined retired military General who lived a simple and austere life devoid of ostentation.

“He is not known to have the common vices associated with politics and politicians. He does not smoke or drink alcohol.

- Advertisement -

“He didn’t belong to rich or royal families. He is known to have grown up with an enthusiastic desire to serve and his choice to serve in the army was not, therefore, by accident.

“Even at 74, Buhari is known to enjoy a better health status than people much younger until, of course, the recent bout of illness from which he recovered.

“All politicians have their selling points. For President Muhammadu Buhari, it is his simplicity, honesty, incorruptibility and personal integrity. Let the naysayers dispute!”