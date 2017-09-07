The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the forthcoming Anambra State governorship election, Oseloka Obaze, has welcomed the plan by the party’s national leadership to set up a committee to reconcile its members in the state.

Obaze expressed optimism that such a committee would assist in no small measure to strengthen the party before, during and after the elections.

The candidate spoke to reporters in Abuja, on Wednesday.

He said Anambra was essentially a PDP state despite the challenges experienced by the party and its members over the years.

He recalled that when former governor Peter Obi, who was then in the All Progressives Grand Alliance, was in power, Anambra State enjoyed a cordial relationship with the centre controlled by the PDP.

Obaze said, “I have reached out to most of my opponents. I have met some one-on-one, I visited some at home, and some I have called over the telephone, sent e-mails and messages. That my party leadership is planning to set up a reconciliation committee is good news because we need a united front to reclaim our state.”

In response to a question on why he was contesting against Governor Willie Obiano, he said he and the governor, who was his junior in secondary school, had cordial relationship.

He however noted that what was at stake was the future of Anambra State, which transcended personal relationships.

According to him, Obiano had no blueprint when he ran for office

“He had no blueprint, the blueprint he was implementing was my blueprint, I wrote it in 2013. That aside, on 30th of August 2012, President Jonathan declared Anambra State the 10th oil producing state; as I speak to you, we have not earned one naira or a dollar in derivation. In contrast, Lagos State was declared in January 2016, the 11th oil producing state; by December of 2016, they had started earning derivation.

“If you had a functional government that is focused on policy and knew what to do, you don’t need 2012 to 2017 to sort out the legislative process to let your people earn their right as an oil-producing state.

“They have bastardised the social insurance scheme for senior citizens and people with special needs in the state. How can you attract investments when the cost of doing business is so high?”

He decried the alleged neglect of the education sector under the Obiano administration.

The candidate said only Kwara and Sokoto states had reached the United Nations’ threshold of 26 per cent of annual budgets to fund education. He promised to ensure a better deal for the people of the state.