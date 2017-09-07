Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government of impoverishing Nigerians since it assumed office in 2015.

According to him, unemployment is widespread these days and there has not been any change in the polity as promised by the party.

The governor stated this through his deputy, Mrs. Ipalibo Harry Banigo, while addressing hundreds youths who took to the streets of Port Harcourt to endorse him (Wike) for a second term in office.

Wike, who restated his commitment to sustained delivery of projects and programmes that would empower the youths of the state, said: “The APC has impoverished Nigerians. Today, Nigerians are poor and there is no money in circulation. Unemployment is the order of the day. Indeed, there is no positive change anywhere. In Rivers State, since 2015, we have had purposeful leadership. We don’t care what happens at the centre. We are focused on developing Rivers State. You can see the projects being executed and the people are being carried along.”

The Convener of the Walk4Wike Season 2, Mr. Vincent Dike Amadi, said that Rivers State youths resolved to stage the walk as a way of telling the international community and other Nigerians that the people were in full support of Governor Wike.

He said that contrary to the negative propaganda being sponsored by opposition elements, Wike had performed creditably well, churning out people-oriented projects across the state.