The Minister of Women Affairs, Aisha Alhassan, says she will no longer comment on her support for former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, adding that she will leave her critics for God.

Alhassan said this while responding to questions from State House reporters in Abuja on Thursday.

She said she had said enough and was tired of speaking. The minister, however, did not withdraw her support for Atiku.

When asked how she felt about criticisms from Buhari supporters on social media, she said, “Let the will of God be.”

On her relationship with President Muhammadu Buhari since the news of her support for Atiku broke, she said, “How will I know? I have not seen the President but I don’t think the President is a naive person.”

On whether she is confident that she can retain her job, she said, “God gives and God takes. That is all and I have said it all in Hausa. You know that there is an end to everything.”