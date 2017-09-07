Hausa community in Nnewi has declared support for the re-election bid of Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra.

Chief Imam of Nnewi Central Mosque, Alhaji Garba Yusuf, made this known in an interaction with newsmen on Thursday in Nnewi.

He said that the governor had performed well and deserved a second term.

Yusuf described Obiano as a detribalized leader, saying “we, Hausa people, have enjoyed peace in the last four years of Obiano’s governance”.

He said that Hausas in the area had resolved to use the Nov. 18 governorship election as “pay-back time for Gov. Obiano’s goodness.

“We have enjoyed peaceful co-existence with our host community; we are happy that we have never been harassed by anybody since Obiano took over.

“We have been doing our business under conducive atmosphere and we are very happy,’’ he said.

Yusuf commended the governor for his religious tolerance and support for Christians and Muslims in the state.