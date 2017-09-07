The National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Adedayo Adeyeye, has resigned his appointment as the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council of the Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti.

It was gathered that his resignation is not unconnected with his desire to contest the Ekiti State Governorship election in 2018.

Prompt News recalls that Adeyeye, on Wednesday rejected the unilateral adoption of Prof Kolapo Olusola, the Ekiti State Deputy Governor as the purported candidate of the PDP for the 2018 Governorship contest by the state Governor, Ayodele Fayose.

It would be recalled that Adeyeye through a statement by his campaign organisation, Prince Adedayo Adeyeye Movement (PAAM) had stoically rejected the decision of some party members who were allegedly coerced by Gov Fayose to endorse Prof Eleka at a hurriedly organised stakeholders meeting, held at the Ekiti State Government House, Ado Ekiti, on Wednesday .

When contacted for confirmation, Adeyeye confirmed that he has resigned his position in the Ekiti State University and has communicated same to the State Governor through the right channel.