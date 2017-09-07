Special Assistant to Governor Willie Obiano on community mobilisation, Samuel Odinye, says his principal will win the November 18 election because he is the most qualified candidate.

He stated this while addressing some APGA faithful in Ward 1, Ogbunike, Oyi Local Government Area of the state.

Odinye said: “APGA is an indivisible party with a national identity and its national chairman remains Sir Victor Oye. It is the only party that protects the interest of Igbo in Nigeria.

“The present government’s achievements within three years are second to none. Therefore, Governor Obiano’s second tenure is non-negotiable.

“He is the only marketable candidate in Anambra State governorship race.”

He urged youths them step up their campaign and ensure the APGA grows more at the grassroots.

Councillor Ward 1 Ogbunike, Izunna Emesia, said, “The return of nightlife in the state has helped to improve socio-economic activities and reduced crime

“Investors are coming to the state, which at end, will help to create employment as well as create opportunities for the people of the state.”