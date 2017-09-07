A Second Republic lawmaker and northern elder statesman, Dr. Junaid Muhammed, has said that the endorsement of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar by the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Senator Aisha Alhassan, showed lack of discipline and the decadence within the executive arm of the Federal Government.

“Let me be honest with you. The step by the minister is very unfortunate and it is a very serious indication of the decadence and lack of discipline within the executive branch.

“This is because being a minister is a privilege granted by the President to any individual, whether in the same party or not.

“It is important to also consider the fact that loyalty pays in whatever one does in life. It is not something that the political party should be happy about.

“I sincerely hope that the President will take this as a sign of warning that something is missing within his political party,” Junaid said.

- Advertisement -

Similarly, a lawmaker representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Senator Shehu Sani, advised Alhassan to leave Buhari’s cabinet if she want to work with Atiku.

He condemned the criticism that followed the open admittance of her loyalty to the former vice-president, saying the minister was better than others in the Buhari’s government who were nursing political ambitions and were undermining the administration.

Sani stated, “The difference between that woman, who made the statement as a minister and others, is that she was open and others are still having it in their minds.

“If she is prepared to work for the former vice-president, I think in the event that this President contests (again) or not, she can easily excuse herself from this government and concentrate on what she believes in in 2019.”