The Amalgamated Markets\Traders Association Anambra State, AMATAS and South East in general, under the aegis of South East Markets Amalgamated Traders Association, SEAMATA, have vowed to resist any attempt by any person or group to rig the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

Besides, they said they are very much optimistic that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, would not allow anybody to try such as a matter of credibility.

President of AMATAS/SEAMATA, Chief Okwudili Ezenwankwo, who made the assertion when members of the Shoe Manufacturers Association Anambra State, SMAAS paid him a courtesy call at the AMATAS secretariat, Onitsha, said apart from rigging, the incumbent Governor Willie Obiano had the chances of cruising into victory at the November 18 governorship polls.

Ezenwankwo, who is also the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA leader in Orumba North Local Government Area of the state, maintained that the election would eventually end up as a one-strike victory for APGA which will guarantee Obiano’s second tenure.

According to him, “Nobody can rig election in Anambra state and it can’t even be tried because there would be no lapses to create an avenue for rigging and besides, anybody who wants to govern the state should test his or her popularity through the ballot boxes and not by rigging.”

He contended that he had not yet seen any strong opposition to Obiano from other political parties because Obiano had done so well in office.

He insisted that what Obiano had done for the traders was so unprecendented that they had concluded arrangements to vote for him massively.

On the factions in APGA, Ezenwankwo declared: “APGA has only one candidate who is Obiano. The Kangaroo order of mandamus obtained by Chief Agbaso from the court has been quashed and with that, there is no more crisis in the party. APGA is now one family and all of us are working to deliver him on the d-day.”