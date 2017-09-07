The Oyo State Government on Wednesday released three letters between the state housing corporation and former governor of the state, Rashidi Ladoja, detailing how the former governor applied for a plot of land and how Governor Abiola Ajimobi approved the allocation of the land to Ladoja free of charge.

Ladoja had stated that he did not get any free plot of land from the governor in a statement by one of his media aides, Lanre Latinwo.

The statement was in response to Ajimobi’s claim on a radio programme that the former governor was a beneficiary of a plot of land allocated by the Ajimobi government.

The state government said that the governor’s claim was made to show the cordial relationship between the two parties.

In the first letter addressed to the general manager of the corporation and which was received on July 18, 2016, Ladoja stated that his attention was called to ‘pre-revocation’ notice pasted on the wall of the fenced property which shared a fence with his premises, saying that he was interested in possessing it.

He also stated that his interest was based on security reason to prevent the place from being used as hide-out by criminals and people of questionable character.

The second letter, dated May 11, 2017 and signed on behalf of the corporation’s general manager by Toyeshe Lawal, said that Ajimobi had ‘magnanimously’ approved the land to be allocated to Ladoja ‘free of charge.’

The third letter addressed to the corporation’s general manager dated May 14, 2017, was an acknowledgment and acceptance by Ladoja.

In the letter, Ladoja asked the GM to thank the governor for the gesture.

When contacted, Latinwo said that it was after the acceptance letter by Ladoja that he directed one of his property managers, Dolapo Adebiyi, to write the corporation about the cost implication of the land.

Adebiyi said that he met the Acting General Manager of the corporation, Mr. S. O. Adekunle, and demanded for the procedure to finalise the allocation and how much it would cost.

He stated that Adekunle told him that a memo had been sent to the governor and his reply would spell the conditions attached to the allocation.

In the government’s position contained in a statement issued in Ibadan by Adekunle, it was stated that the corporation did not receive any letter requesting for the backing of the governor’s statutory payment waiver authority and cost of allocation.

“The government wouldn’t have taken issues with the former governor over a matter which was simply a benevolent act of the governor but for the malicious, insulting and integrity impugning statement of calling Governor Ajimobi a liar. All documents including the application as well as acknowledgement letters concerning the allocation of land are in our custody,” Adekunle said.