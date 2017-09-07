The lawmaker representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Senator Shehu Sani, however, advised the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Senator Aisha Alhassan, to leave President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet if she want to work with former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar.

He condemned the criticism that followed the open admittance of her loyalty to the former vice-president, saying the minister was better than others in the Buhari’s government who were nursing political ambitions and were undermining the administration.

Sani stated, “The difference between that woman, who made the statement as a minister and others, is that she was open and others are still having it in their minds.

“If she is prepared to work for the former vice-president, I think in the event that this President contests (again) or not, she can easily excuse herself from this government and concentrate on what she believes in in 2019.”