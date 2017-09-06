The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Wednesday accused the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, ‎Administration of getting the nation into recession due to its bad economic policies since assumption of office two years ago.

The Chairman of the National Caretaker Committee, NCC, of the Party, Senator Ahmed Makarfi ‎made the submission in Abuja yesterday while fielding questions from newsmen shortly after the inauguration of Caretaker Committees the Adamawa and Osun state Chapters of the Party.

Makarfi declared the country nosedived into recession under APC government because of bad policies it introduced which frightened foreign investors and led to capital flight.

According to him, “has our economic situation improved? You can play around with statistics. Nobody will want his country to be in recession and it’s a matter which affects everybody irrespective of political inclination

“So it’s a matter that we must never politicize. And the country did not get into recession under the PDP administration. It nosedived into recession because of the policies that the APC administration came with which frightened foreign investors which led to capital flight

“And of course the Nigerian economy is resilient, Nigerians are hardworking people and all of us that have been working to make sure that this country comes out of recession both from the public and private sectors have to share in the credit of whatever efforts have been put in place

“So it is not a one party issue. And in any case even government itself has said that we must not become lazy and think that we are out of the woods

“Getting out of recession can be because of one or two indices which may not even have direct bearing on ordinary citizens

“But when you look at the figure collectively and holistically it will indicate that you are out of a problem when you are not really out of a problem

“You will be out of a problem when people are able to eat well, people are secured, people find jobs, infrastructures are in good condition, students will not find it difficult to pay common tuition fees, because all these issues are there and then we say we are out of recession and we are clapping?

“We have nothing to clap for. We have a lot to do. That is what PDP intends to correct when we come to power

“But be that as it may, what we can do, even at the moment is to partner with those in power to make sure that the conditions of every Nigerians, especially the ordinary people is better. We won’t politicize over that

On the current strikes by the Nation’s University Teachers and Medical Doctors, Makarfi sued for peaceful resolution of the crisis and advised the Federal Government to rise up and do the needful. This came just as Makarfi read riot act to defiant Party members to stop taking Party matters to Court’s at the slightest opportunity or face severe sanctions forthwith.

Makarfi who sounded the note of warning in Abuja yesterday while inaugurating Caretaker Committees for the Adamawa and Osun States’ chapters of the Party urged those involved in the shameful act to toe the line of honor and abide by the ruling of the Supreme Court on the leadership crisis that rocked the Party to its roots.

According to him,” ‎it is very unfortunate that some members are still rushing to Court’s over party matters without following due process, this must stop forthwith, members should embrace ‎peace, we are all members of the Party, the interests of all party members will be protected

“Going to Court from now on party matters will be seriously resisted by the NCC, you must look inward for the Peace resolution of your grievances as contained the Party’s Constitution

“Anybody caught doing this or fuelling unnecessary crisis in the Party will be severely dealt with in line with the Constitution of the Party

“Nobody is saying that you should not exercise your fundamental human right but in doing so, you should respect the Constitution of the party

“Hence forth, we will come hard on those members in line with our Party’s Constitution. Those concerned retrace their steps, a tree cannot make the forest.

Makarfi insisted that there was no more crisis in the Party except for Ogun State and warned those fuelling the crisis to watch their action or be sanctioned.

He however advised the Caretaker Committees to see the assignment before them as call to duty and handle it diligently and to ensure that all interests were accommodated

Makarfi also promised that the final report of the Committees would be subjected to further review if all interests were not taken care off, saying that it would better for them to do the needful in the first instance.