In an apparent endorsement of the 2019 presidential ambition of the Turaki Adamawa, the Minister of Women Affairs, Aisha Jummai AlHassan, has suggested that former vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, will be Nigeria’s President two years from now.

A video footage which surfaced online on Wednesday caught her leading a delegation to Atiku, and telling the former vice president that their visit was to felicitate with him over the health God has given him.

In the one-minute-thirty-three-seconds video which has since gone viral, Al-Hassan, serving under President Muhammadu Buhari, was heard referring to Atiku as their father.

“Mr President, our father, Nigeria’s president for 2019. God willing, in your presence today are your people who have been placed under your care for forever.

“They’ve come to pay tribute and greet you for the Sallah celebrations and also to rejoice with you for your health,” she was heard saying in Hausa language to an applause from glaringly excited members of the delegation.

The APC 2015 governorship candidate in Taraba further stated that members of the delegation would have loved to express themselves but “Baba”(Atiku) was tired and needed time to rest.