Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal has described as Fake quotation credited to him online where he was said to have regretted his decision to join the All Progressives Congress (APC).

A statement by his Media Aide, Imam Imam, said “The quote is fake and was manufactured by enemies of Nigeria with the intention of causing disharmony among people of good conscience who care about the development of the country.

“Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal remains a committed democrat and a committed member of the APC.

“Any impression created to the contrary is fake and should be treated as such.

“Fake News has no place in a democracy.”