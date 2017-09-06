Posters carrying the picture of former governor of Kano State, Dr. Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso was, on Wednesday, spotted at every corner of Dutse, the Jigawa State capital.

On Wednesday morning, residents of Dutse woke up to notice the posters, which carried the inscription ‘Kwankwaso for President 2019 Insha Allah” pasted on walls, roundabouts, billboards and any other standing pole in the metropolis.

This development may have been triggered by the affection of the supporters of the former governor now the senator representing Kano central, with feelings that President Muhammadu Buhari may likely not contest in the 2019 presidential election.

There are indications that the senator, who came second to Muhammadu Buhari in the 2015 All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary elections, ‎may still have been desirous to, once again, take a shot at the Presidency.

- Advertisement -

‎The coordinator of Kwankwaso movement in Jigawa, Alhaji Ishaq Hadejia, said that there was a new realisation amongst the youths of the country to support the former Kano State governor in his quest to become president come 2019l.

According to Hadejia, “I can categorically assure you that ‎Kwankwaso has already wooed the hearts of many of the All Progressives Congress (APC) youths across the state”.

“And the interesting part of this movement is that, this man does not use his personal money to fund it, rather it is these new revolutionised crop of youths that have ‎dedicated their time and resources for his sake”, he stated.

Although the Jigawa State Government has, at a point, distanced itself from the Kwankwasiya Movement. However, there are indications that the Movement in the state now has the blessing of Governor Muhammed Badaru Abubakar, which was why its coordinator, is current Managing Director of the state-owned television station.