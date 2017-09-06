A political ally of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Alhaji Abdullahi Sugar, has revealed that the former Vice President would contest for the Presidency in 2019.

Sugar made this known in a phone interview with Daily Trust, as he warned northerners against the moves by former president Olusegun Obasanjo to force one of his ‘boys’ on the North in 2019 for the presidency.

He claimed that OBJ was working hard to force either Governor Nasir el-Rufai or Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso on the region.

“We, northerners, must be wary of these antics. It has happened before and we should not allow it to happen again. He, Obasanjo, should allow the people’s will to prevail.

“Why is he plotting for Kwankwaso and El-Rufai when more, better politicians are on ground? He should allow the people’s will to prevail and not his. Tell him that Nigerians are now more enlightened politically than in 2007,” he said.

The APC stalwart in Kano said former president Obasanjo was against the candidature of Atiku because of the role he (Atiku) played in frustrating his third term ambition.

“Obasanjo had on many occasions said Atiku will not in his lifetime become president. We are praying for him to live long so that he can witness the emergence of Atiku as president.

“Atiku is not looking for presidency from Obasanjo, but from Allah, who gives power to anybody He wishes, without the endorsement of people like Obasanjo,” he said.

Expressing optimism that Nigerians would overwhelmingly support Atiku’s candidature in 2019, he said Atiku will turn the fortunes of the country to good if given the mandate.