The immediate past Governor of Kogi state, Captain Idris Wada, has said that the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, lost the 2015 governorship election in the state due to electoral fraud perpetuated by the ruling All Progressives Congress at the federal level.

The former Governor who was speaking on Friday in Lokoja at an event said his party lost to Federal might.

Wada said that the unfolding scenario in the state in the last two years has clearly shown that the party did well under him, stressing that it lost due to wrong perception about the party’s performance under him.

“We were robbed inf the last election by the federal power behind the ruling party ,but in 2019, we are optimistic that the federal power will be in our favour.

We must ensure that we put forward people of unquestionable character, we must unite behind whoever wins the primaries and we must not allow elections to divide us,” he said.

According to him, we lost not because of non-performance, but due to propaganda. The people have now realised the meaning of non-performance when compared to the present government of propaganda,” Wada said.

Also speaking at the event, another former Governor, Alhaji Ibrahim Idris, said that the people of Kogi state have tasted the other side of the equation and have realises the party that has their interest at heart.

The longest serving Governor in the history of the state urged party members to get ready to take over Lugard House come 2019.

“We are confident that the party will return to power in the state next year judging by the enthusiasm with which party members gathered here today. This shows that we are ready to return power to the people of the state.”