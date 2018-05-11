Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia has charged the new Head of Service (HoS), Mr Onyi Wamah, to evolve programmes that will make the civil service to be more productive

Ikpeazu gave the charge when he swore in Wamah as the sixth HoS of the state and three new permanent secretaries.

He said that no government could accelerate the development of any state on all frontiers without the contributions of the civil service.

The governor said that it was imperative for the civil service to initiate programmes that would enable the state government to achieve its developmental agenda.

“The Head of Service has the responsibility of galvanising the civil service toward supporting the policies of this government to continue to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people.

“My special interest is in the fact that the civil service is the engine room that runs the government and everything that is achieved by the government takes its root from the civil service.

“This challenge to make the civil service more proactive and geared toward creating better life for our people is on your shoulders,” Ikpeazu said.

The governor also urged the newly sworn in permanent secretaries to make tangible contributions that would enable the state to become socio-economically developed.

Responding, Wamah thanked the state government for the opportunity to serve, and promised to live up to expectations.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the new permanent secretaries were Jonathan Alozie, Emmanuel Ogbonnaya and Juliet Orji.