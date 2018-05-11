A leading aspirant in the last Saturday primary of the All Progressives Congress in Ekiti State, (APC), Chief Olusegun Oni, has expressed optimism that the party would get the conduct of its primary right at this moment.

Oni, who disclosed this in a statement signed by his media aide, Mr. Steve Alabi, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ado-Ekiti on Thursday, appealed to those saddled with the conduct of the primary to do a thorough job.

He said that the party cannot afford to get it wrong due to the date limit set by the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC).

“I strongly hope and believe that we will get it right this time around. We cannot afford to get it wrong at this moment, we have to remind ourselves of the date limit set by INEC.

“I also want to appeal to those saddled with the responsibility of the conduct of the primary to do a thorough work, to make it a free, fair and credible primary devoid of hatred, acrimony and violence.

Speaking on the choice of Saturday for the rescheduled primary, Oni, who is also a former governor of the state, said the date was the collective decision of all the aspirants.

“All the aspirants initially met and picked Sunday for the rescheduled primary and the National Chairman, Chief Odigie Oyegun agreed with us.

“But when he met with the Chairman of the Committee of the primary and the Governor of Nasarawa state, Gov. Tanko Al-Makura, and after a thorough discussion, the date of Saturday was reached and was immediately communicated to us.

The leading aspirant appealed to the delegates to choose wisely, advising them to listen to the yearning of the generality of the people of the state.

“For the delegates, we have less than 3,000, but for the general election, we have over 300,000 voters, therefore, the essence of the primary is to select only one person who will be acceptable to the people of the state.

“I believe that what we should do is to align our own decision with what the people are saying and that is, give us Segun Oni,” he said.

NAN reports that ‎the venue of the APC primary election has been rescheduled to hold on May,12, at DAMLEK event centre along housing estate in Ado-Ekiti.