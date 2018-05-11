The Director, National Orientation Agency (NOA), Oyo state, Mrs Dolapo Dosunmu, on Thursday urged eligible voters in the state to eschew apathy and participate actively in electoral activities.

Dosunmu made the call while addressing residents of Egbeda and Ajorosun areas during a sensitisation on voter education, at Monatan, Ibadan, according to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN.

The theme of the programme is “Strengthening Political Participation for Grassroots Development”.

The director appealed to the electorate to see participation in elections as their civic responsibility.

”Our people should take both council polls and general elections as priorities through active participation.

”Voting apathy is inimical to democratic governance; so, eligible voters should endeavour to come out and vote during elections.

”Those that have registered but yet to collect their permanent voter card should go to INEC office to do so while those that are yet to register should go and register.

”Also, our people should know that our democracy in Nigeria does not need violence, thuggery or any electoral violence.

”But, they need to obey rule and regulations guiding electoral processes so as to have peaceful and successful elections,” Dosunmu implored.

Some of the participants called on INEC to address the hiccups that were slowing down the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR).

Mr Johnson Abidakun, Esther Asabi and Odedoyin Ogunwale, urged the commission to increase the number of CVR machines to five in each registration centre to make more people to register with ease.

Mr Waheed Oyewole, Chairman of Inter-party Advisory Commission (IPAC) in the state, urged leaders of political parties to do more in sensitising their members on the need to collect their PCVs.

No fewer than 300 residents, including community leaders, in Egbeda Local Government and Ajorosun Local Community Development Authority were present at the session.