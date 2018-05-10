Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, has officially announced his resignation from the membership of the newly formed Coalition for Nigeria Movement.

His resignation is coming immediately after the leadership of the movement have agreed to adopt African Democratic Congress as its official political party.

Speaking at a press conference in the Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta, Ogun State, the former President stated that his resignation is as a result of his promise made during his registration as a member of the movement ; to quit the movement when its transform into a political party.

He said, “The leadership of the movement, after detailed examination, wide consultation and bearing in mind the orientation, policies and direction of the movement have agreed to adopt ADC as its platform to work with others for bringing about desirable change in Nigeria polity and governance.

“The emergence of ADC is the beginning of hard work to continue to consolidate our democracy and to make development in all its ramifications real, relevant, accessible, popular and reaching out to all Nigerians wherever they may be.

“You registered in millions for the Coalition for Nigeria Movement. Your actions, enthusiasm and commitment with those of other and other organizations – political parties civil societies, social and cultural group – have made possible the new dawn that ADC will usher in.

“With the emergence of ADC as a political party for the movement and it’s associates and in line with my clear position which I have often repeated, the phase of my job is done and I will not be a member of the party but as I have always done since I quit partisan politics in 2014. I will keep alive and active on Nigerian and African issue and interest and I will be open to offering advice to any individual it organization for the unity, development and progress of Nigeria and indeed Africa.

He however noted that adoption of ADC by CNM will embrace the policy of 30%youth of under 40 and 30% women on all organ of the party.