Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Thursday declared that President Muhammadu Buhari, and his All Progressives Congress (APC) controlled government have been taking “Nigerians for fools.”

Obasanjo who lamented that the fortunes of most Nigerians have taken a turn for the worse in the last three years despite claims to the contrary by Buhari and APC, called for concerted efforts from people to send them packing in 2019.

The ex – President who made this known while briefing reporters at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, also announced that his Coalition for Nigeria Movement (CNM) has adopted the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as a political platform to achieve the dream of changing the current state of governance at all levels in the country come 2019.

He also warned people not accept the call for forgiveness by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for taking Nigerians for a ride, saying while the party had sought forgiveness, it did not deemed it fit to discipline members who used eight years to bring woes upon the country through poor governance.