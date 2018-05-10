A Senior Advocate of Nigeria and President Muhammadu Buhari’s spokesperson for the 2019 presidential election, Festus Keyamo, has described next year’s poll as “a battle between forces of darkness and light.”

He added that the elections would be “between the tin gods of Nigeria and the masses; between the forces of corruption and patriots.”

The SAN made this known via his Twitter handle on Thursday.

He noted that if the 2019 election were just a contest for power, people like him would not come out of their comfort zone to participate.

It may be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari, on May 8, appointed Keyamo and six others as board members of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation.

He is to represent Delta State on the board.

President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, read the letter from Buhari at the plenary on Tuesday in which he sought legislative approval for the appointments.

Earlier on April 17, Keyamo was appointed as the Director, Strategic Communications for Buhari’s 2019 presidential campaigns.

By the appointment, Keyamo becomes the official spokesperson for Buhari’s campaign for the 2019 presidential poll.

The letter informing him of the appointment was signed by the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, who also doubled as the Director General, President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation.

