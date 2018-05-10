The South-East Political Summit (SEPS) has called on Ndigbo not to boycott the 2019 general elections in order for them to occupy political space meant for them in the country.

The Leader of the group, Mrs Eberechukwu Anigbogu, said this on Thursday while addressing news conference in Enugu.

Anigbogu said that the apathy, cultural surrender and political ignorance that had ravaged Igbo land in the past 20 years had reduced Ndigbo to mere spectators in the political struggle in the country.

“We have decided that it is time to sensitise and mobilise our people to rise up and fully occupy our political space.

“We are not a political party. It is not another just political pressure group. It is rather, a mass movement, geared towards re-inventing political consciousness in the South-East,’’ she said.

According to her, there is an enormous degree of burden placed on the shoulders of SEPS members to chart a new course for Ndigbo.

She recalled that pristine Igbo society operated the best democracy the world ever knew, stressing that in those days, people gathered under town squares to deliberate.

Anigbogu noted that at such meeting, families, clans, age grades and elders picked the most trusted and virtuous to represent them.