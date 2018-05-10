In a bid to ensure that the rescheduled governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State is successful, the Governor of Nasarawa State, Alhaji Tanko Al-Makura, is currently holding a meeting with security chiefs in the state.

Al-Makura is the Chairman of the APC Governorship Committee that conducted the ill-fated primary held in Ado Ekiti last Saturday.

Those at the meeting, according to a security source were the new Commissioner of Police, Ekiti command, Mr Bello Ahmed; state Director, Department of State Services (DSS), Mrs Precious Ihenacho; state Commandant, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Mr. Donaltus Ikemefuna, and heads of the Nigerian Prisons Service, Nigerian Immigration Service and the Nigeria Army.

It was reliably gathered that the purpose of the meeting was to extract commitments from the security heads on how best to handle the rescheduled poll to prevent a recurrence of the sordid incident that led to the annulment of the previous election.

Al-Makura would after the meeting brief the press on the actual time the election will be conducted to diffuse confusion in the system.

Though, it was gathered that the National Working Committee (NWC) had agreed that the rerun election should hold on Friday, but rumour has it that it has been shifted to Saturday based on the request of the aspirants.