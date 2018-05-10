A former governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole, has formally declared his intention to contest for the chairmanship position of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former labour leader made the declaration in Abuja on Thursday.

He is expected to be the main challenger to the incumbent chairman, John Odigie-Oyegun, if the latter decides to seek re-election.

Both men are from Edo State and are former governors of the state.

A meeting by APC state chairpersons and leaders in the South-south ended in acrimony due to the ambition of both men.

Mr Oshiomhole, however, enjoys the support of President Muhammadu Buhari. He is also believed to enjoy the support of a leader of the APC, Bola Tinubu; thus putting him in good stead to emerge chairman.