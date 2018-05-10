The National Working Committee, NWC, of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has rescheduled its governorship primary election in Ekiti state to Saturday.

Earlier slated for Friday, the party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, said; “The All Progressives Congress, APC, has rescheduled the Ekiti governorship primary election for Saturday May 12, 2018. Time: 8am prompt.

“This followed consultation between the APC National Working Committee, NWC, aspirants and other stakeholders”.

The aspirants had on Wednesday engaged the NWC for hours, making cases for why the exercise should be rescheduled.