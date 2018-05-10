Confusion, on Wednesday, trailed the aborted All Progressives Congress (APC) Ekiti State governorship primary as the national leadership of the party and the aspirants have failed to agree on a suitable date for the conduct of the rescheduled poll.

While the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) fixed the scheduled for Friday, May 11, 2018, the aspirants have appealed that the exercise be held on Sunday, pleading that the Friday date should not be sacrosanct.

One of the aspirant who volunteered information to newsmen at the end of a three-hour closed door meeting between the aspirants and members of the party’s national leadership at the secretariat, in Abuja, on Wednesday, Barr. Ajayi Olowo, said the aspirants had appealed to the NWC to shift the date to Sunday in view of the fact that they needed time to get back to the their constituency.

Olowo also said that the leadership of the party has assured them that a few members of the panel will be changed in accordance with their request, pointing out that with such an assurance, they have no reason not to have confidence in the committee to conduct the primary.

“We had appealed to the NWC to shift the date from the scheduled Friday to Sunday to enable us return to base and consult our people. Although the NWC promised to look into it, we have no doubt that they would oblige us the date,” he said.

However, reacting, the National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, maintained that as far as the NWC is concerned, the date for the primary still remains Friday, “we have not considered the appeals from the aspirants yet.”

On whether the aspirants would possibly adopt a consensus candidate for the primary Olowo said; “there is no consensus. We are all going for party primary”.

Majority of the 33 aspirants contesting the primary were present at the meeting with the National Working Committee, but Minister of Solid Mineral Kayode Fayemi was visibly absent.

Some of those who attended the meeting which was presided over by the National Chairman, Chief John Odigie Oyegun include National Vice Chairman, south West, Pius Akinyelure, National Vice Chairman, South East, Emma Enukwu and other members of the NWC.

Some of the aspirants present include Babafemi Ojudu, Segun Oni, Opeyemi Bamidele, Senator Gbenga Aluko, Hon. Femi Bamisile, Dr. Wole Oluyede, Hon. Bamidele Faparusi, Hon. Bimbo Daramola, Hon. Opeyemi Bamidele, Senator Ayo Arise, Dr. Wole Oluleye and Dr. Adebayo Orire.

Others are Mr. Kola Alabi, Mr. Kayode Ojo, Mr. Muyiwa Olumilua, Mr. Victor Kolade, Mr. Debo Ajayi, Chief Dele Okeya, Chief Diran Adesua, Chief Sesan Fatoba, Dr. (Mrs.) Mojisola Yaya-Kolade, Mr. Olumuyiwa Coker and Deacon Adekunle Esan.