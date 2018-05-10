Some concerned delegates and leaders of the All Progressives Congress, APC, have kicked against the use of direct primaries method otherwise called Option A4 in the rescheduled governorship election tomorrow.

A letter forwarded to the chairman of the electoral committee, Governor Tanko Al-Makura, made available to newsmen in Akure, expressed serious objection to the use of the method. The signatories to the letter include S. A Abejide, Comrade Ade Ajayi and Chief (Mrs) Moji Fafure for Ekiti Concerned Delegates and Leaders.

Copies of the letter were forwarded to National Chairman, APC and the National Working Committee, APC. The statement reads: “We the undersigned on behalf of the concerned delegates and leaders in Ekiti State APC write to seriously object to the suggestion by some aspirants to use direct primaries method otherwise called Option A4 in the rescheduled Ekiti All Progressives Congress gubernatorial primaries slated for Friday, May 11, 2018.

“We also want you, the National Chairman and the National Working Committee of the APC, to take cognisance of the notorious fact that the flag off of the registration of new members was done in Ekiti not quite two months ago, therefore, the National Secretariat of the party cannot ascertain the actual number of members in Ekiti State since the registers are yet to be submitted, verified and authenticated as official document of APC bearing members’ names in Ekiti State.

“As at today, the state secretariat cannot give facts and figures on the numbers of APC registered members.

“Option A4 will be another danger for the party because the same aspirants whose agents disrupted the May 5 primaries will again mobilize thugs to the 177 wards in the state and this will be difficult for the security agents to curtail.

“Recall that security agents could not stop sponsored thugs of some aspirants from smashing ballot boxes in the full glare of TV live coverage and despite the presence of detachment of fully armed security personnel in just one location. So how will security agencies stop thugs in 177 wards containing about 131 towns?

“The logistics required for the use of Option A4 in 177 wards in terms of men and materials are enormous and cumbersome and it will not be possible to mobilise these resources within the limited time available for the conduct of the primary.”