The immediate past governor of Edo State, Mr. Adams Oshiomhole, will today declare his ambition to run for the national chairmanship of All Progressives Congress, APC.

The former governor is favoured to replace the outgoing National Chairman of the party, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, after he received the endorsement of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Some of the dignitaries expected at the event scheduled to hold in Abuja include the Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum, Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State, President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, APC governors and National Assembly members.

Oshiomhole who spoke to newsmen, said he was joining the chairmanship race with a view to contributing his quota to the growth of the APC.

According to him: ¨It is true that I intend to make my ambition known to our party members and Nigerians. I strongly believe that with the experience I have gathered in my public life, having served as President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC and governor of Edo State, I have what it takes to take our dear party, the ruling party to the next level.¨

The party commenced its ward congresses last Saturday, while the Local Government Congresses is scheduled for this Saturday, 12 May 2018. The state congresses will hold on Saturday 19 May, 2018 while the National Convention is scheduled for June 2018.

The event is scheduled to hold at Lagos/Osun Room, TRANSCORP Hilton Abuja.