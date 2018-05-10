Former Governorship candidate of Peoples Redemption Party PRP, in the November 18 2017 Anambra State governorship election, Dr Stephen Mba, yesterday, warned that money politics might ruin the 2019 general elections and therefore called for enlightenment of the electorates to refrain from selling their votes.

Dr Mba also said that even though President Muhammadu Buhari and former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar have rights to contest for the presidency in Nigeria they are not the best candidates.

According to him, the PRP, stands a better chance to produce the best presidential candidate because “the PRP has remained the most sincere political party that means well for our country, only that the party has not been given the opportunity to show itself.’’

He continued: ‘’Before the 2019 general election, there is need for intensive voter education. The INEC and NGOs have not done well in educating the electorate. It is against the soul and spirit of democracy to rig elections through the system and idea of sharing money during elections. It is undemocratic and has to stop otherwise upcoming 2019 will experience monumental rigging.

‘’The Nigerian electorate need more education and enlightenment before they go to polls so that they do not compromise and sell their votes because selling your votes means selling your right and giving the mandate to the wrong person.’’