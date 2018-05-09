A governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming Ekiti Governorship Election and Minister of Solid Minerals, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has denied the news making the rounds that he had been disqualified from the rescheduled primary.

Speaking to The Boss, the Minister said that no one disqualified him, and he will be participating in the rescheduled Friday primary in Ado Ekiti. He added that he never at anytime walked out on Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his team.

Also speaking to The Boss, the Media Assistant to the Minister, Mr. Yinka Oyebode, said that Dr. Fayemi was not disqualified, adding that the decision of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party was final.

“The NWC spoke yesterday, and that is final. Whatever else anyone says is his business. Dr. Fayemi will be contesting on Friday,” Oyebode said.

Recall that the APC governorship primary was disrupted last Saturday following wide accusations of manipulation. The primary has been rescheduled for Friday May, 11, 2018 at the same venue.