A frontline politician and former two-term member, House of Representatives from Saki West Federal Constituency in Oyo State, Hon. Kareem Abisodun Tajudeen, has advised the Minister of Communications, Mr. Adebayo Shittu, to return to his home base in Saki to start off his political campaign for the 2019 general election and stop his confrontation with the state Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi.

Hon. Kareem while reacting to the latest skirmish between the governor and the minister, said it was an unnecessary step by the minister to want to begin his campaign for any election away from his home base and think he could make any headway, advising Shittu to make his impacts felt in his local community before looking for a state wide acceptability.

The minister at the weekend had accused the governor of high-handedness in the way he was conducting the affairs of the ruling party in the state, saying the governor was afraid of his emergence as his successor so as not to expose his dealings in office.

The lawmaker noted that with about three years in the saddle as a federal minister, members of Saki community where the minister hails from are yet to feel any impact of his high office.

Kareem added that for the minister to dream of leading the state, members of his immediate constituency must be in the forefront of the campaign, wondering what the minister can point to as his achievements to warrant the people to want to stake their lives for his ambition.

He said as a political leader with others in Saki, the governor has done so well and so much that the people cannot sacrifice him for a self serving rabble rouser who has not touched the lives of the people positively with the power and position he presently occupies.

He lauded the governor’s efforts in sustaining peace across the state and in the quality of leadership he is providing in the state.