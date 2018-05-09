The Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, has congratulated the Ekiti State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the peaceful conduct of the primary election that produced the Deputy Governor of the State, Prof. Kolapo Olusola, as the governorship candidate of the party in the July 2018 gubernatorial election.

Ekweremadu empahsised that more important than the result was the process, noting that the PDP had, once more, showcased the growing internal democracy in the party.

He advised other political parties to emulate the Ekiti PDP example to avoid overheating the political temperature of their State.

He said: “I congratulate the PDP, Ekiti State, on this transparent, peaceful, free, and fair outing. It is has showcased, once again, the growing internal democracy in our party.

“I commend Governor Ayodele Fayose, the Returning Officer, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, and our party leaders for showing leadership when it mattered the most.

“I commend the aspirants for their exemplary sportsmanship. I enjoin Prof. Olusola to continue to work closely with every party faithful, especially the former aspirants, to ensure a massive victory for the PDP in the governorship poll”.

Ekweremadu also called on the people of Ekiti State to continue to support the PDP.