The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed optimism of winning July 14 governorship election in Ekiti, with the emergence of Prof. Kolapo Eleka as its flag-bearer.

The party stated this in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Eleka, Deputy Governor of the state, polled 1,191 votes to defeat his only opponent, Mr Dayo Adeyeye, who scored 770 votes in the party’s primary election in Ado-Ekiti on Tuesday.

The party said that its victory in the governorship contest was certain, with its popularity and that of the candidate, in the state.

“Our primary was contested by credible individuals of proven integrity and credentials, who exhibited the highest level of selflessness throughout the exercise.

“This was in keeping with the resolve of all members to work together to ensure the victory of our party in the July election.

“With the emergence of a formidable candidate such as Olusola-Eleka, and the incontrovertible popularity of the PDP across Ekiti, we are already standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the people as we set for a very robust, issue-based campaign.

“We note that our popularity in the state is a direct response to Gov. Fayose’s achievements in delivering democracy dividends to the people.

“Ekiti remains a stronghold of PDP as demonstrated in our sweeping victory in the December, 2017 council polls, which evidences our party’s popularity not only in Ekiti but in the entire South-West.

“We will soon retake all our original states in the South-West and the nation at large,’’ it said.

The party commended all its members and critical stakeholders in Ekiti, particularly Gov. Fayose, the aspirants and the delegates, for the conduct of a peaceful, free, fair and credible governorship primary.

“The unprecedented orderliness and spirit of sportsmanship that pervaded the exercise is a clear testimony of the engrained values of fairness and strict adherence to internal democracy in the rebranded, repositioned and retooled PDP.

“Under the leadership of Mr Uche Secondus, the PDP has thrown impunity, imposition and interferences in electoral process, into the dustbin of history.

“The Osun and Ekiti electoral thresholds will guide our electioneering processes at all levels, particularly our presidential primary.”

The party also commended Delta Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa-led Primary Election Committee for ensuring a transparent exercise and a level-playing ground for all aspirants in Ekiti.

It urged all members in the state to continue to be vigilant and resist external forces being sponsored to disrupt the peace of the state.