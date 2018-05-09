South West leaders have stepped into the logjam in Ekiti governorship primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC) involving 33 aspirants.

The leaders met on Tuesday in Abuja with the aspirants for the party’s ticket for the July 14 governorship election in Ekiti.

Former National Chairman of the party, Chief Bisi Akande, said after the meeting that they would advise the party’s national leadership on the proposed fresh primary in Ekiti.

“We are going to talk to the party about what the aspirants have said and what we all think is best, and we know that the party will take the right decision.

“We are going to convey our resolution to the party and the party will be able to tell you,” he said.

He added that the meeting took a decision on what would be best for the party and the country generally.

On whether a consensus candidate would be considered for the election, Akande said that may be an option for the aspirants.

“Consensus is already in our Constitution and it is an option; also primary election is already in our Constitution.

“But what we want is the general happiness of the leaders of the party, the contestants and our party,” he said.

He, however, added that the aspirants were asked to think about arriving at a consensus candidate ahead of the rescheduled primary slated for Friday.

The party on Saturday, conducted a primary election to pick its candidate for the Ekiti poll, but the exercise was marred by violence, which led to its cancellation by election committee.