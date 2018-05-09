The Ekiti Rebirth Organisation (ERO), the campaign organ of leading aspirant in the Governorship race in the state, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, has condemn invasion of the state party secretariat allegedly by hoodlums loyal to another aspirant, Dr. Kayode Fayemi.

The organization in a statement by its Publicity Coordinator, Gboyega Adeoye, described the action as despicable, barbaric and an assault on democratic tenets.

The APC state secretariat was over-ran by a group of vandals and evil agents who after unleashing terror, announced a purported dissolution of the state executive.

ERO Director General, Chief Ranti Adebisi, said: “The devil has not gone to bed. We are aware that those who attempted to blindfold our people into mortgaging their future for another four agonising years of economic slavery and leadership arrogance are unbending in their resolve to take us through another round of failures and wanton governmental rudderless that caused us our grip on power in 2014.

“It is sad that their desperation, their inordinate actions inflicted so much pains on us and caused violent and inconclusive primary election last Saturday. But rather than repent, they are still bent to do further damage.

“They have hoodwinked the people, arm-twisted them and now they are reaching for the jugular to do the final damage to the body of our dear party. We shall resist them; we shall stop them and we shall recover our party from their painful grips and liberate our people from the specter of the gory past of negligence and unaccountability.

He added: “We want to state categorically clear that the purported change of our executive is null and void. Our constitution is clear on how to change executives, it is done democratically and not brigandage as such the action of those thugs and their sponsors will not stand. Ekiti APC remain strong and will always resist all forms of injustice.”

“We reject in totally in totality the Kayode Egunjobi led caretaker committee. It is illegal, ill-conceived, anti-people, unnecessary and of no consequence. We are not unaware that a aspirant so desperately soaked in vengeance is at work.”