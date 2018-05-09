National Executive Council, NEC, of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, yesterday, passed a vote of confidence on its President-General, Chief Nnia Nwodo.

At an emergency meeting in Enugu, the NEC said that Chief Nwodo was not only transparent in his leadership of the body but also articulate and vocal in his pursuit of fairness and equity for Ndigbo in the country.

According to a statement signed by Nwodo’s Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Emeka Attamah, the members also, “condemned in its entirety the recent bomb attack on Chief Nwodo which they said was cowardly and unwarranted, wondering why anybody would want to harm Chief Nwodo whom they said was working assiduously to restore Ndigbo to their rightful place in Nigeria. They urged the President General not to be deterred by the attack on him but to continue to be focused in his leadership of Ndigbo,” adding that posterity would give him a deserving place in the annals of Ndigbo history.

Representatives of Ohanaeze in Abuja led by retired General Collins Ihekire, who stormed the NEC with goodwill and solidarity message to Chief Nwodo, pledged to always contribute their quota to the upliftment of the parent body.

Responding, Chief Nwodo stated that he was humbled by the encomiums poured on him and assured them that he would never abdicate the role given to him by the entire Igbo.

According to Attamah. “the President General decried the proliferation of Igbo traditional rulers in Abuja and other major cities where Ndigbo reside as nauseating and embarrassing to Ndigbo.’’

He called on Ohanaeze in Abuja to set up an organ that would regulate the emergence of Igbo Ezes in Abuja as well as undertake the enumeration of Ndigbo in Abuja.

In Lagos, Nwodo, who was represented by Chief Guy Ikokwu, at the launching of a book: Shadows of Biafra, called on Nigerians to allow younger generation to move the country forward in this era of digital age.

Noting that the country has lost 50 years of rapid development, he said that today’s political formation needs collective efforts, a coalition of parties, and a collection of those with similar national ideology and manifesto because ‘“from 1970 to 2018 Nigeria has not recovered its democratic norms and the governance system had militantly deteriorated to a unitary despotic system wasting nearly 50 years of our common heritage.’’

Reviewing the book, Tochukwu Ezukanma noted that Shadows of Biafra traced the political history of Nigeria from the pre-colonial political and cultural organisations of Nigerian ethnic groups to the daunting and complex problems buffeting present day Nigeria, and “sheds new light on different areas of Nigerian history, and brings new insights and added details to aspects of the 1966 coups and the civil war.’’

Speaking about the motivation behind the book, Uchenna Nwankwo who has seven books to his name, said there was heightened battle for the soul of Nigeria going on today and the future of the country hangs on the outcome of the battle.