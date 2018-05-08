The Deputy Governor of Ekiti state, Professor Kolapo Olusola, has emerged the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the July 14 Ekiti governorship election.

With a total number of 1968 votes, Professor Eleka polled 1190 votes while the former Minister of Works, Dayo Adeyeye, polled 771 votes.

A total of 1,966 delegates were accredited for the exercise.

Professor Kolapo Olusola is the preferred aspirant of Ayodele Fayose, governor of the state.

Ifeanyi Okowa, governor of Delta state, chaired the electoral committee