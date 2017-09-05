The newly appointed Minister of State II Housing in the Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing, Suleiman Hassan Zarma, has raised the hope of his party, the All Progressive Congress (APC), taking power from the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Gombe State in 2019.

The minister, who fielded questions from journalists in his home in Gombe during the Sallah break, said the PDP in Gombe has been having a field day because of what he described as a little disconnect within its members.

The APC has been under an interim leadership by members from neighbouring states for the past six months as constituted by the national headquarters of the party in Abuja.

But with the appointment of the new minister from the state, it is hoped he will give the troubled state chapter of the party the needed unity and leadership.

He said: “Things are taking shape now; we are getting our acts together and by 2019, APC will be the party to beat in Gombe State.”

According to him, “APC in Gombe State will be stronger. We have a very strong followership base in the state; we only had a little disconnect but things are now taking shape.”