The All Progressives Congress (APC) has rescheduled its disrupted Ekiti governorship primary.

The primary will now hold on May 11.

The publicity secretary of the party, Bolaji Abdullahi, made this known while addressing journalists at its headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday.

The election committee on Monday submitted the report of the primary which was stalled due to violence on Saturday.

The party promised to review the full report of the event.

About 33 aspirants including two former governors and three former senators are vying for the ticket of the APC.