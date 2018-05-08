An aspirant in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship election in Ekiti state, Senator Abiodun Olujimi, has stepped down for Dayo Adeyeye, a former minister.

Olujimi announced this shortly before the commencement of voting at Dove Hall, Ado Ekiti, venue of the primary election.

“For the benefit of our party, I offer myself and I transfer my structure to Prince Adeyeye.” Olujimi steps down for Adeyeye,” she said.

It is now a two-way race between Adeyeye and Kolapo Olusola, the preferred aspirant of Ayodele Fayose, the incumbent governor.

A total of 1,966 delegates were accredited for the exercise. Ifeanyi Okowa, governor of Delta state, is the chairman of the electoral committee.